Council urges swimmers to stay safe as temperatures soar across Sussex
“We want to remind people of the dangers of jumping into unknown waters," a spokesperson said.
"Jumping or diving from a height into the water (tombstoning) is very dangerous and prohibited in the River Arun at Littlehampton.”
"The depth of water can be deceiving due to the varying tides and the shallower areas at the rivers' edge. Hidden dangers exist beneath the water line such as rocks, debris or abandoned equipment which could cause injury, paralysis or death if landed on.
“The effect of cold-water shock, even on warmer days, can make it difficult to breathe and swim, and the notoriously strong tidal current of the river Arun can quickly sweep people away from a safe and accessible way of exiting the water.
“Please respect the dangers of the waters and only swim where it is safe to do so.”