Council warning after children spotted inside Eastbourne abandoned building again
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Debenhams site, in Terminus Road, has been used ‘as a playground’ by children since last year.
In March of this year, a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling through the abandoned building’s roof. He suffered a cracked rib, back injuries and a laceration to his hand.
A concerned parent also said children used the building as a place to ‘take drugs and have underage sex’.
Sussex Police previously said they were ‘working closely with partners’ to secure the site, and that this will continue ‘until all parties are satisfied’.
Despite this, children were again pictured inside the building just last week, prompting a warning from Eastbourne Borough Council.
A spokesperson for the council told SussexWorld: “Anyone gaining unauthorised access to this site is putting themselves at great risk.
“Awareness of the risks has been shared with local schools and parents/carers are encouraged to reinforce this warning.
“While the council has no enforcement powers in this matter, our officers have been liaising various parties, including the property owner, to carry out additional security measures around the site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.