Council working with police after travellers appear on Littlehampton Seafront

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:29 BST
Arun District Council has confirmed it is aware of a group of travellers on land at East Green, Littlehampton.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said: “We are aware of the presence of travellers on council land at East Green, Littlehampton. We are working with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police and following the appropriate legal processes to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

