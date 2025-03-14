A councillor has called on Lewes District Council’s planning committee to share its views on proposals connected with a controversial industrial plant in Newhaven.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (March 12), Green Party councillor Paul Keene asked chairwoman Lucy Agace whether she would consider allowing discussion of an application connected with FM Conway’s asphalt plant in North Quay Road.

The application itself, which seeks partly retrospective permission to alter how the plant is laid out, is expected to be considered by East Sussex County Council’s own planning committee next month.

Lewes District Council will not be directly involved in determining the scheme, but has the opportunity to comment on the proposals. Cllr Keene’s request asks for councillors to determine what comment the district council makes.

An aerial picture of Fm Conway, Newhaven. Pic: contributed

Cllr Keene said: “Are you aware of the new planning application LW/894/CM submitted by FM Conway to the East Sussex County Council planning committee for a meeting next month.

“I am asking if this matter could be brought to a Lewes District planning committee for commentary at next month’s committee meeting.”

In response, Cllr Agace (Green) said: “I will consider your question and discuss with the officers and planners and come back to you on that.”

Lewes District Council’s next planning committee meeting is due to take place on April 9, while the East Sussex County Council committee is expected to meet on April 30. No agenda for either meeting has yet been published.

Last year, FM Conway secured planning permission for a 20-metre extension to a chimney stack, which forms part of the existing plant. The applicant had said the extension would aid dispersal and lower the concentration of pollutants released from the plant, helping to address complaints around its odour.

These proposals saw a significant amount of criticism from residents, who argued the plant operator needed to put in place more comprehensive measures to reduce emissions.

The current application from FM Conway seeks permission for alterations to the site. The application notes how some of these alterations, such as the relocation of a parking area and the installation of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility, have already taken place.

The application also seeks permission to install storage containers and machinery (described as “a mobile crusher and screener”) used in the processing of asphalt planings.

The application notes how the processing of asphalt planings — a recycling operation — is already undertaken as part of the plant’s operations. It currently permitted to take place on land to the south of the site, known as Berth 1.

FM Conway has stressed how its current proposals do not involve expansion of its operations, but are instead a reconfiguration of how its site is laid out. The company says the changes are intended to make the plant more efficient and to reduce its emissions.

A spokesman for the applicant said: “Whilst the proposed development seeks to make a number of alterations to the layout of the site … it does not seek to introduce any new operations nor intensify the existing operations at the site.

“Quite simply the application seeks permission for minor alterations to the layout of the Site which have arisen following commencement of operations.

“Whilst there have been concerns in the community relating to air quality and odour from site operations the air quality and odour analysis undertaken to inform this application has demonstrated that operations are in compliance with relevant legislation and local policy.

“With the implementation of the approved stack height extension alongside existing mitigation there will be an improvement to local air quality such that no additional mitigation will be required.

“Ultimately the changes as described within this planning application seek to allow improvements to the efficiency of site operations, most notably the on site processing of road planings which will prevent double handling of materials which are currently crushed and screened on Berth 1, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport of materials around the site and making operations more sustainable.”

For further information see application reference LW/894/CM on the East Sussex County Council website.