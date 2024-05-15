Councillor Claire Needs looks to champion diversity and equality as new mayor of Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th May 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 12:11 BST
Long-serving town councillor Claire Needs was appointed the new mayor of Bognor Regis on Monday evening (May 13).

She takes on the role as Cllr Francis Oppler, who has served as Mayor since last year, comes to the end of his tenure.

"It feels like a cliche to say it was an honour, but it really was, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he told the council. “There have been many highlights, but what has impressed me, since I was last Mayor thirty years ago, is just how much the role and the council have developed in those thirty years.”

First elected to the council in 2019, Cllr Needs said she was “so proud” to have been appointed Mayor. “I just want to personally thank my fellow councillors for this amazing opportunity. Through this year, I will continue to champion diversity and equality, making the town the best place to live, work and be, that it possibly can be.”

Councillor Gill Yeates was appointed Deputy Mayor.

