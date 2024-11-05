Huw Oxburgh v.1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Newhaven councillor has criticised Lewes District Council over an upcoming briefing on controversial planning proposals.

In a statement, Newhaven North councillor Sean Macleod (Ind) criticised plans for the council’s planning committee to receive a private briefing on proposals to build 126 flats and duplexes on land in Beach Road, near to the entrance of Newhaven Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Macleod said in his his statement: “I was dismayed by this lack of transparency. The meeting will not be recorded or minuted; it completely undermines the planning process as being truly transparent.

An artist's impression of the development. Pic: contributed

“Three members of the public are given a chance to put their voice across for three minutes at the meeting and that is all, yet the developer is being given an hour of private access plus its chance to present its case further at [the] committee meeting.”

He added: “This development has the potential to change the way Newhaven looks forever and residents are rightly concerned by Lewes District Council process and lack of transparency.”

The council has pushed back on Cllr Macleod’s comments.

A Lewes District Council spokesman said: “Applicant briefings are extremely factual and stringently managed, including officer and legal oversight to ensure probity. They are a vehicle for clarification of the submitted (publicly accessible) information and to ensure the full comprehension of development proposals, which informs the ability of committee members to scrutinise development proposals in public meetings and to make a robust planning decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Briefings are neither an arena for discussion/debate, nor for professing any view, all of which are reserved for publicly-held meetings. Herein lies the difference between a briefing on the factual information regarding a proposal and the publicly held planning committee meeting, which allows for different views and perspectives to be discussed and debated.

“Given that the purpose of a briefing meeting is to clarify the proposal, we do encourage applicants to provide the same clarity in their community engagement with residents and stakeholders prior to the council’s involvement, so that they too can fully understand the complexities of development proposals.

“Objectors are provided the opportunity to submit views through the public consultation process, all of which are considered in arriving at a decision.”

The decision-making meeting is set to take place on Wednesday (November 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans had been due for discussion on two previous occasions earlier this year, but were deferred both times in light of requests from applicant KSD Support Services.

The first deferral, in April, was due to concerns from KSD Support Services that the absence of final comments from East Sussex Highways could ‘prejudice the consideration of the item’. The second deferral, in September, came after the developer said it wanted to submit “a more full and rounded application”, which specifically addressed concerns around noise.

As with its previous iterations, the scheme is being recommended for approval by council planning officers.