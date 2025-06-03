Calls for East Sussex County Council to rethink its position on bus passes for a group of Chailey School pupils have been declined by a senior councillor.

On Monday (June 2), Cllr Bob Standley, the authority’s lead member for education, considered a petition connected to pupils living in Town Littleworth Road in Barcombe.

The petition, which had been signed by more than 1,000 people at time of publication, sets out how six pupils living in the road had either lost or been turned down from receiving school bus passes, despite several of the children having previously received them.

Petitioners said the situation arose as a result of a “new policy” and “cost-cutting exercise”, although the county council disputes this description.

County Hall, Lewes. Pic: Contributed

County council officers told Cllr Standley how the authority’s home to school transport policy “hadn’t changed” and was being “consistently and fairly applied to families across the county”.

Officers said the council’s policy means children only qualify for transport where the available walking routes to school are in excess of three miles (or two miles for children younger than eight-years-old).

Routes are considered ‘available’, officers said, if they can be walked in reasonable safety by a child accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult. They said the availability of routes may be re-assessed at any time “as a result of improvements to infrastructure and/or measuring systems.”

Officers said the decision to decline bus passes to pupils living in Town Littleworth Road had stemmed from an updated road safety assessment following an application for transport from a family living on the route.

Lead petitioner Charlotte Strong, a parent whose daughter was turned down from receiving a bus pass and whose son had his bus pass revoked as a result of the re-assement, argued the council had made the wrong decision in her case.

Ms Strong argued the identified walking route was unsuitable, being both unlit and sometimes impassable due to being part of a flood plain. An alternative walking route, she said, would require her children to walk along a road with no pavement.

She said: “I wouldn’t want to walk that route twice a day on my own, let alone [while] accompanying my children.”

She added: “The thought of my children walking home and not knowing if they’ve got home … is just too worrying. I do feel it is a parental responsibility, but I also feel it is the council’s responsibility. There has to be a level where there is a responsibility for safeguarding children; we are the adults here.”

Ms Strong went on to say that the council’s assessment had been based on “a desktop exercise” and asked for council officers to commit to “physically walk the route”. Officers said the off-road portion of the route had been walked, both during spring and autumn, as part of the assessment.

The petition saw support from a number of councillors present at the meeting, who stressed concerns around safety, the suitability of the assessment process and the possibility of increased car drop offs at the school.

However, the petitioners’ arguments failed to win the support of Cllr Standley.

Cllr Standley said: “Overall, it is parents’ and carers’ responsibility to get their children to school. My kids are now somewhat older, but it was a challenge. The state can’t just kind of take on a role.”

Cllr Standley went on to say the council’s assessment remained open to appeal by the families involved.