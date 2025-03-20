New parking restrictions are set to come into force in Eastbourne after proposals gained the go ahead from county councillors.

On Wednesday (March 19), East Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee signed off on plans to update a set of Traffic Regulation Orders, which govern parking restrictions within the town.

The updates come as part of the council’s annual review of parking in the area. The committee considered 21 of the proposals contained within this review, each of which had seen objections raised by residents.

The committee opted to approve all of the contested proposals, with the exception of plans to extend an area of double-yellow lines in Seaside, near the road’s junction with Roselands Avenue.

A map of the contested proposals set out in the Eastbourne Parking Review. Pic: Contributed

The measure had initially been proposed in an effort to improve road safety by enhancing site lines around the junction.

Only a single objection had been raised on the basis of cost, but the council’s road safety team decided not to pursue the extension as updated information showed no crashes had occurred in the area within the past three years.

The most controversial proposal involved plans to install new blue badge holder bays in Arlington Road and to replace taxi-only bays in Old Orchard Road with double-yellow lines. This proposal saw 18 objections, most of which were connected to the loss of the taxi bays. The proposal was approved by the committee.

Changes to the area around Hyde Gardens also generated a significant number of objections. These proposals saw the extension of a blue badge parking area and the replacement of a taxi-only area with motorcycle parking. The proposals also involved the creation of motorcycle parking in Station Street, in place of a goods loading bay.

Officers said the proposals were partly intended to address motorcycle delivery drivers parking on the pavement.

The proposals saw 12 objections, most of which were related to the availability of taxi bays in the area. It also generated 12 letters of support, however. The proposal was approved by the committee.

This came alongside a separate proposal to create a dual use loading and taxi bay in Cornfield Road, replacing the existing an area of permit and pay-and-display parking.

Other proposals included: adding new permit parking in Blackwater Road; and replacing blue badge parking in Wilmington Gardens with a taxi bay, alongside the creation of new blue badge parking Carlisle Road.

The committee also agreed to paint new or extend existing double-yellow lines: in Belmore Road, in place of an advisory ambulance bay; in Birch Close and Birch Road; around junctions leading Hazelwood Avenue; on the eastern side of Cavendish Avenue; and on both sides of the junction between Cobbold Avenue and Willingdon Road.

Full details of the new restrictions can be found on the East Sussex County Council website.