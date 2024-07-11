Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New parking restrictions are set to come into force in several places in Rother, after proposals gained the go ahead from county councillors.

East Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee signed off on plans to update a set of Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), which govern parking restrictions around Rother District.

The updates come as part of the council’s annual review of parking in the area.

The changes include new double-yellow lines at several locations in Bexhill, including: Gunters Lane; Turkey Road; School Place; The Finches; Jubilee Road; Mount Idol View; and Pankhurst Rise.

New double-yellow lines will also be added to Church Road and The Green in Catsfield, as well as High Street and Church Street in Ticehurst.

All of the above had seen objections raised by local residents, with displaced parking being a common concern for most of the proposals. But the committee — following officer advice — judged there to be insufficient grounds to amend or abandon the proposals.

This was not the case for plans to paint new double-yellow lines at the junction of Mary Stanford Green and Harbour Road in Rye.

The council had received four objections to these proposals on the grounds the restriction would extend too far west from the junction and remove a parking space. A further objection argued the proposal should also include a no waiting at any time restriction on the south side, opposite Seafarers.

Officers argued the change should go ahead as it was “considered necessary to aid driver visibility”, but said the proposals could be amended to retain the parking space. The committee agreed to move forward with this amended version of the proposal.

The other updates agreed by the committee are more minor. They included the installation of a blue badge bay in Reginald Road, Bexhill.

The committee also agreed to move ahead with some changes to other TROs in Bexhill, which would not involve any changes to the highways themselves. These changes were intended to make the TROs match the actual physical layout of the road.