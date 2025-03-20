Councillors agree £92,000 boost for Eastbourne community schemes

Cabinet councillors have approved grants totalling over £92,000 for a diverse range of community projects across Eastbourne.

The community infrastructure levy (CIL) is a charge local authorities can make on new developments to help deliver infrastructure projects in their area.

The financial support agreed at a Cabinet meeting on March 19 comes from a Neighbourhood CIL pot and will be used to help pay for various initiatives such as improving sports and play amenities, enhancing community buildings and support for the community food network.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Planning, said: "This is great news for Eastbourne. These projects will make a real difference to the lives of local people, providing improved facilities, enhancing our public spaces, and supporting a wide range of community activities.”

Recipients include Defiant Sport which will receive £10,000 to improve its facilities including disabled access toilets; Community Wise gets £5,566 towards enhancing its foyer; Friends of Eastbourne Seafront is granted £8,000 for its Wooden Play Trail to be built near Eastbourne Skatepark; Eastbourne Rugby Club is awarded £10,000 for clubhouse improvements; and £3,500 has been agreed for an e-cargo bike to serve community food groups.

Additionally, £8,000 has been allocated to create Sovereign Harbour Play Park; £20,000 for the installation of Shinewater Kiosk with café and toilets; and £3,215 for an internal access ramp at the Wish Tower.

Councillor Swansborough added: "I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support such a diverse range of initiatives that will have a positive impact on people of all ages and interests.”