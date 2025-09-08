Councillors have agreed to remove a public art funding agreement, as part of a complex planning agreement tied to a Bexhill development.Huw Oxburgh v.1

On September 4, Rother District Council’s planning committee agreed to change a legal agreement tied to the ongoing construction of Combe Valley Hospital — a 54-bed mental health facility in Mount View Street.

As a result, the scheme’s developer — Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust — will no longer have to provide around £40,000 for art and public realm improvements in Bexhill town centre.

Before making their decision, the committee heard how these obligations had originally been tied to a different development and had been replaced by an alternative commitment.

Combe Valley Hospital. Image credit: Gilling Dod Architects/Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

The original development involved house-building, with the public realm improvements and art funding being thought to be necessary mitigations when this scheme had been approved. These contributions were secured through a legal agreement, known as a section 106 agreement.

When the plans for the site changed from a mixed-use, housing-led development to the current hospital scheme the legal agreement was carried over to the new proposals.

Committee chairman Brian Drayson (Ind) said: “So basically, the public works [agreement] was a mistake from last time, which we are now rectifying.”

“Essentially, yes”, replied planning officer James Laibach.

The committee also heard how the NHS trust had separately committed to a public art contribution as part of the development. This involves the commissioning of an artwork at the “gateway” to the new hospital, alongside other public realm and placemaking. Officers note this project also has a £40,000 budget.

The committee also agreed to amend another part of the legal agreement, which involves some minor highway works. In its previous form, the agreement would have required the NHS trust to carry out these works.

The change agreed by the committee hands responsibility for these works back to housing developer Vistry Homes Limited, which is building housing in the wider area. Officers said the change would have no detriment to the delivery of highway works required by either the hospital or the wider housing scheme.