An example of the photos and plaques the charity intends to install at Shelter No 4. Pic: contributed

The next stage of a charity’s restoration project has been given the go ahead by Rother councillors.

On Thursday (March 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals connected with the restoration of Shelter Number Four — a Grade II listed structure in East Parade, Bexhill.

The application, from charity Bexhill Heritage, had sought listed building consent to install commemorative plaques and a gallery of 20 ‘then and now’ heritage photographs. Both these features would be removable in a way where it would not harm the listed structure.

The charity had also sought permission to install a red and green acrylic sheet to a top row of windows, which run along the central spine of the structure.

The works were welcomed by ward councillor Terry Byrne (Ind), who said: “I just want to place on record the fact that I think it is a wonderful achievement by Bexhill Heritage and as a ward councillor I think it is marvellous.”

The proposals build on previously-approved restoration works, which are intended to preserve the original features of the seaside shelter and re‐create many of the original design features visible in photographic evidence. These previous works include the replacement of acrylic windows and the painting of candy twist columns, skirtings and facia boards in red and green.

The charity’s application was only considered by the committee as it relates to council-owned land. No objections had been raised by any group or individual.

For further information see application reference RR/2024/2144/L on the Rother District Council website.