Proposals for a major housing development on the outskirts of Bexhill have been granted permission in principle by Rother councillors.

On June 26, Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an outline application from Gladman Developments Limited, which sought permission to build up to 340 homes on land to the north of the Rosewood Park Estate.

While recommended for approval by officers, the scheme had attracted a significant number of objections, which mainly centred on the scheme’s access and impact on highways infrastructure, particularly at the junction of Brooklands Road and Barnhorn Road.

Ward councillor Connor Winter (Ind) said the existing road infrastructure could not cope with additional housing, pointing to the cumulative impact of a number of other housing developments within the surrounding area.

An indicative plan showing the potential development. Image credit: Gladman Developments Limited

Cllr Winter said: “Spindlewood, Fryatts Way, Clavering Walk, Rosewood Park, Sandhurst Lane and now Rosewood Park Two. All are adding thousands of cars to the A259; all are supposed to provide mitigation factors improving the A259 and the Little Common Roundabout.

“If anyone can point me to those mitigation factors I’ll give you a million pounds, because they haven’t been done.”

Cllr Winter also took issue with another element of the site’s access, which had been the only element of the scheme seeking full approval at this stage.

Gladman’s proposals put forward two main access points for the new development site, one via Luffield Drive and another via Stowe Drive. Both of these roads are currently cul-de-sacs within the 275-home Rosewood Park Estate.

Cllr Winter said any access through Stowe Drive would cut through an area of open public space, which had formed part of the original approval of Rosewood Park.

He added: “The original Rosewood Park was sold as a balanced, community-led development of shops, schools, green spaces and healthcare. Residents bought into that promise. They may pay to maintain those communal spaces with their own money through estate charges and have done so in good faith.

“But what is proposed here today is not an addition to Rosewood Park; it is the invasion of Rosewood Park. Its only green space, which gives the community its identity — its park — is now being carved up for roads and concrete.”

Committee members heard how the proposals had initially seen objections raised by both East Sussex Highways and National Highways, which raised concerns around the accessibility and sustainability of the site.

Officers said these objections had been withdrawn following the negotiation of conditions.

Part of the East Sussex Highway’s concerns had been due to the distance between the proposed homes and local facilities. This resulted in changes to the scheme, including the inclusion of a “retail/community hub” within the development.

East Sussex Highways had asked for financial contributions towards bus service, enhanced cycle and pedestrian provision and off-site highways improvements, which would include dropped kerbs and tactile paving on routes leading to Little Common.

National Highways called for “mitigation measures” at the Barnhorn Road junction which could include a “queues ahead likely” sign. It is also calling for a condition which would limit how many homes could become occupied until an improvement scheme is agreed for the A259 Little Common Roundabout.

Officers warned how the positions taken by the two organisations meant any refusal on highways grounds would be unlikely to succeed at appeal and could even result in costs being awarded against the council.

They also highlighted how the council’s housing situation weighed heavily in favour of the scheme.

The committee initially took a vote on refusing the application on the grounds it would have an unacceptable impact on the open public space and the existing residents of Stowe Drive. However, this motion, from Cllr Tim Grohne (Con), failed to secure support from the majority of the committee.

The majority of the committee instead voted in favor of accepting the officers’ recommendation. This saw the committee opt to grant planning permission subject to the signing of a section 106 legal agreement, which is intended to secure many of the mitigations required by statutory bodies.

The legal agreement will also be expected to secure affordable housing and self-build plots as part of the final scheme.