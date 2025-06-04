Plans to convert historic naval defences into holiday homes have been partly approved by Eastbourne councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (June 3), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to convert Martello Tower 66— a grade II listed scheduled monument — into “short-term holiday accommodation”.

The committee had also been due to decide on a second and similar application concerning Martello Tower 64. Discussion of this scheme was deferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee heard from Robert Adams, the applicant behind both applications, who said the conversions would restore and preserve the heritage value of the Napoleonic-era structures.

Artist Impression Of Martello Tower 66 Proposal. Image credit: Robert Adams/Koldo&Co. Ltd

He said: “My goal is simple: to preserve these towers for future generations. However, restoration comes at significant cost. To ensure their long term survival I needed to find a use that could generate sustainable income for ongoing maintenance.

“To support this vision I assembled a skilled team, including my architect and several experienced advisors. For the past four-and-a-half years we have worked closely with the ancient monuments department at Historic England. Together we evaluated a wide range of alternatives before arriving at the current proposal.

“This solution has received unanimous support from all stakeholders and [scheduled monument consent] was approved by the secretary of state without any modifications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There is quite simply no viable alternative that would guarantee the towers’ preservation. Without this plan they will continue to deteriorate and eventually collapse into the sea, as many others have before them.”

The specific conversion works include extension to the tower’s roof and the construction of a new access staircase, which will lead up to a reinstated entrances at the first floor.

In a report, council planning officers had said the “alterations to the property are well-designed and in keeping with the existing structure.”

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme had seen concerns raised by a number of Sovereign Harbour residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of some of these objectors, White Point resident Christine Earl said she and her neighbours supported the restoration of Martello Tower 66 but had concerns about parts of the proposals.

Ms Earl said: “We are relieved that the proposal now no longer includes parking spaces, but feel that the planning consent needs to go further in defining exactly what traffic is allowed across this section of the King Charles III coastal path and when.”

Officers had noted how vehicular access to the site would be controlled by condition which requires any use other than emergency services or consent works to gain written permission from the council.

The towers to be closed while the Environment Agency carries out sea defence works in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee members felt the proposal for Martello Tower 66 should be approved.

The application for Martello Tower 64 had also initially been recommended for delegated approval. However, council planning officers told the committee that there was a “procedural” issue with the application.

Officers said this was related to the scheme’s ‘red-line boundary’ — a map which shows all the land to be involved in the development, including its highways access. Officers said they had requested and received an amended version of this plan, but needed more time to follow all the procedures connected to the document.

In light of this, officers changed their recommendation to deferral.