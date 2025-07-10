Plans to install a food kiosk on the West Hill have gained the go ahead from Hastings councillors.

Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking temporary permission to station a “mobile food and beverage kiosk” next to the former West Hill Cafe building.

The application, from Troika Projects Ltd, comes as part of the wider Towns Deal project to replace the cafe building with a new visitor centre, with the kiosk intended to both “re-establish a hospitality point” on the West Hill and act as a point of contact for the pending development.

Proposing approval, Cllr Tony Collins (Green) said: “It seems to me that the whole nature of this is that we are supporting the wider development of the site and that we are changing people’s habits and encouraging them to think about going up there and having a nice time.

“So I would be very happy to recommend we accept this.”

Councillors heard how the kiosk would need to be removed from the site once demolition and construction of the new visitor centre begins.

The application includes a timeline for the wider project. This sets out how the final design for the new visitor centre is expected to be put forward as part of a full planning application in November next year, with construction expected to begin the following June.

The terms of the kiosk’s temporary planning permission also mean it would only be able to remain on site for a maximum of five years.

The proposals had seen some concerns raised by West Hill residents. These were primarily based around disturbance from the operation of the kiosk — particularly from noise and potential antisocial behaviour — but also touched on the visual impact of the kiosk.

Some of these concerns were highlighted by ward councillors (and planning committee members) Becca Horn (Green) and Judy Rogers (Lab).

Planning officers set out how conditions attached to the planning permission would prevent the playing of amplified music without written permission from the council.

The kiosk would draw power from the mains, so would not use generators. Conditions also cover the provision of litter bins and restricted opening hours.

The restricted hours are the same as those set out within the application; between 8am and 8pm seven days a week. The application also sets out a sample menu, which includes breakfast options, toasted sandwiches and handmade pizzas.

In granting approval, the committee attached an informative condition asking the applicant to consider finishing the kiosk in an anti-graffiti paint.

The committee also heard how the opening of the kiosk was also expected to see the nearby public toilets re-open. These toilets were closed shortly after the closure of the former West Hill cafe, as a result of what the council describes as “anti-social behaviour”.

Cllr Rogers said she had discussed this prospect with Sussex Police and reported the force was not concerned about the toilets reopening, as the increased footfall would be expected to deter the previous problems.

Panning officers had said the scheme would result in some ‘less than substantial harm to a sensitive heritage site’. However, they judged this to be outweighed by the scheme’s benefits.