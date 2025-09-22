Councillors approve Hastings West Hill lift supports

Hastings councillors have agreed to permit the continued use of temporary scaffolding for structural support of the West Hill Lift.

Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee, on September 17, approved an application seeking listed building consent to retain scaffolding supporting the roof of the Old Motor Room, which sits within the funicular railway’s upper terminus.

The application, from the council itself, said the structure is already in place and had been intended to extend its existing planning consent five years.

It added the roof of the Old Motor room is part of the floor of the café building above, which is vacant due to be redeveloped as part of the Town Deal project.

The scaffolding within the Old Motor Room. Image credit: Hastings Borough Council

Proposing approval, Cllr Judy Rogers (Lab) said the redevelopment project could offer a more permanent solution.

She said: “Having looked at this and being reassured that … the plans for the redevelopment of the cafe and everything are coming together … I’m hoping we won’t need to renew this for a further five years, because this will form part of all the plans for the refurbishment of the West Hill Cafe and the castle area.

“I’m more than happy to actually propose acceptance.”

According to an officers’ report, the application had initially sought permission to retain the scaffolding “indefinitely”, but the time limit was added following a request from the council’s conservation officer.

The report says the conservation officer requested the time limit in order to allow for “further reinspection and for consideration of a more permanent solution”.

They also requested further conditions, which would require the council to implement a series of recommendations from a structural engineer. This engineer had recommended a six-monthly inspection and maintenance programme and the replacement of some elements of the existing scaffolding.