The next stage of a Horam housing development has been approved by Wealden councillors.

On June 19, Wealden District Council’s newly-formed Majors Planning Committee approved a reserved matters application connected with proposals to build 46 homes on land to the east of the Rosemead Estate in Horebeech Lane.

The scheme had seen several amendments since it was last discussed in March. These included additional tree planting along the northern boundary of the site, changes to the roof pitches of the development and some further details of how construction traffic will access the site.

Ward councillor Greg Collins (Green) highlighted how residents remained concerned about some of these amended elements. He pointed to the roof heights and design of the houses in relation to Horam’s neighbourhood plan, as well as remaining uncertainty around what routes construction traffic would take.

The Horebeech Lane, Horam, site

He also said concerns remained about the additional planting: “The convention for hedges and screening is that they are planted in an extended-W, staggered, formation and in this instance the additional trees are being planted in a line.

“Those trees are being put in to provide screening of this development from the National Landscape to the north and more effective screening would be done if … an extra row of trees … was put in in a staggered arrangement along that northern boundary.”

Officers said the additional planting had been offered following extensive consultation between the council and the applicant. They also advised committee members that further consultation would be unlikely to see further changes.

Development manager Samuel Batchelor said: “There may well be a view that the planting can be delivered in a different way.

“My view would be that we’ve gone as far as we can and that deferring the application, conditioning the application, for those things would not be justified, because the planting scheme is as proposed and it is either acceptable or it is not.

“I don’t believe those suggestions that were made means it is an unacceptable planting scheme, as it is at the moment.”

The application was approved in line with the officers’ recommendation.

The scheme, from developer Matthew Homes Limited, secured outline planning permission at appeal last year, meaning the principle of development on the site had already been established.

The reserved matters application — seeking approval for the scheme’s layout, scale, appearance and landscaping — had previously been considered by councillors in March. At the time, councillors opted to defer their decision in order to seek further information about the height of the buildings, parking and upgrades proposed by Southern Water.

It had been due to be discussed again last month, but the decision was delayed as a result of constitutional changes

Prior to these constitutional changes, the council had operated two area-based planning committees — Planning Committee South and Planning Committee North — which split their responsibilities based on the location of applications.

The council is now operating two planning committees, which split their responsibilities based on the size and scale of the proposals. One committee will only consider major planning applications, while the other will only consider minor planning applications.

As a result of the constitutional changes, the council cancelled the meeting of Planning Committee South where the scheme was to be discussed. This meeting had been due to take place on Thursday (May 15).

For further information on the plans see application reference WD/2024/2006/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.