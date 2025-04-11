Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Revised plans to create a new community hub in Mayfield have been given the go ahead by Wealden councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North resolved to approve proposals to create a new community and health centre in place of Mayfield’s Memorial Hall.

Previous proposals to demolish and redevelop the Memorial Hall had been approved in January 2023, but proved to be too expensive when the project was put out to tender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of this, the parish council, the applicant behind the scheme, adopted a “design and build” approach to the project intended to ensure the costs of construction came within its £4.5 million budget.

Objectors raised a range of concerns, including: the scheme’s design; its position within the High Weald National Landscape; and its impact on the local highways network.

According to meeting papers, the council received a total of 222 representations in connection with the application. Some 162 were in support, with 43 objections and 17 neutral comments.

The committee heard from Andrew Cornell, managing partner of Ashdown Forest Medical Centre and Woodhill Surgery, who told councillors there was a pressing need for new medical facilities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When we took over the practice in 2013 we had 2,200 registered patients. Today that number has grown to nearly 3,800. The new premises will provide us with 350 square metres of space, which is in line with national guidance for a practice list of our size. In comparison, we are currently operating in just 80 square metres.

“The partners and I are deeply concerned about the future of Woodhill Surgery, simply because our current premises are not fit for purpose. This is not only a concern in terms of providing sufficient care for our patients, but also in meeting the NHS expectations going forward.

“We are worried the Care Quality Commission may feel compelled to intervene, which could result in the closure of the practice due to unsatisfactory conditions. Without a new surgery we have no option but to close, leaving residents without a GP.”

Cllr Neil Cleaver (Con) said: “Yes, I agree it is an ugly building, but at the end of the day … if you want this to continue with a doctors surgery in the village, as well as social events, I think the only answer to it — ugly building or not — [is] we are going to have to go with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee resolved to grant planning permission on a majority verdict.

While reduced in size from the previous version of the scheme, the proposals would provide a community centre with a multi-purpose hall (with the ability to be divided), as well as a kitchen, office and separate meeting rooms.

The medical centre will include four consultation rooms and three treatment rooms, as well as reception and staff amenity space.

There will also be on-site parking for 20 vehicles, together with an ambulance bay and cycle store for up to 10 bicycles.