Revised plans to redevelop a garage site in Newhaven have been narrowly approved by Lewes councillors.

Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved proposals —submitted by the council itself — to build three houses in place of a in place of a set of five garages in Valley Road.

The hearing marked the second time councillors had considered the scheme, coming back with an amended design.

Councillors heard opposition from local residents who had raised concerns around its design, construction and ongoing impact on the surrounding area.

An illustration of the Valley Road scheme. Image credit: Lewes District Council/Mohsin Cooper

Objectors included Newhaven town councillor Steve Saunders, who said: “The enduring problem with this application is that it has not taken account of the current problems being experienced at the site and does not appreciate the myriad of problems it will cause both during and post construction.

“Consultation has been minimal, shown by the lack of local knowledge included in bringing it forward and the lip-service being paid by the minor amendments now being presented.”

He added: “I must repeat my previous comments regarding the proposed modular method of construction, which remains a major cause of concern. It is perceived as being quicker and cheaper, but the logistics of delivery of modules to the site requires siting a large crane and the transportation of large sectional elements.”

Faced with these concerns the committee initially declined to vote in favour of the officer’s recommendation to approve the scheme, but were unable to agree on reasons for refusal or a further deferral.

As a result, the committee voted on the officer’s recommendation for a second time. The vote was tied, resulting in committee chairman Lucy Agace (Green) using her casting vote to approve the scheme.

The scheme had previously been considered alongside two other similar applications at the committee’s March meeting.

Both of the other applications — to build two homes in place of a set of 12 garages in Chandlers Mead in Cooksbridge and five homes in place of a set of 30 garages to the north of Western Road, Newhaven — were approved by the committee.

But the committee had concerns about the design of the Valley Road scheme, pointing to objections raised by a number of public speakers. As a result, councillors had deferred in hopes of achieving a revised design.

The revisions included changes to windows of one of the properties and the inclusion of a stepless footpath through the site.

The development will be made up of three two-bedroom, two-storey dwellings, arranged in a single terrace.

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/24/0627 on the Lewes District Council planning website.