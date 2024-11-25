Wealden councillors have approved the next stage of an affordable housing development in Lower Horsebridge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (November 21), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application connected with plans to build 124 homes on land to the east of North Street.

All 124 of the homes are expected to be classified as “affordable”, consisting of a mix of affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, from social housing provider Stonewater, had already secured outline planning permission as part of a previous application approved in August 2021.

Land East Of North Street, Lower Horsebridge. Pic: contributed

While the principle of development had already been established as part of the previous application, the committee heard from ward councillor David White (Ind) how residents remained concerned about several elements of the scheme.

In a statement read on his behalf, Cllr White said: “Certain concerns remain that residents wish to be assured have been considered and reflected upon in an approval of a reserved matters.

“The concerns relate to, in particular, flood risk, access and road safety [and the] adequacy of the play space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said each of these issues had been considered and were considered acceptable, stressing that the scheme did not include development within a flood zone.

The committee also heard how the previous permission had included a number of conditions around drainage and sewerage infrastructure, including those which restrict occupation until upgrade works take place.

Part of these conditions resulted in land which had previously been expected to be used as allotments being set aside for use as an attenuation basin. The loss of these allotments would be partly off-set by the inclusion of a community orchard on the site, a spokesman for Stonewater said.

Following debate, the committee felt the scheme was acceptable and unanimously approved the grant of planning permission.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/1733/MRM on the Wealden District Council planning website.