Councillors approve removal of affordable homes from development near Battle

A developer’s bid to remove affordable housing from a development near Battle has been ‘reluctantly’ approved by Rother councillors.

On July 24, Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application tied to a 20-home housing development on land to the north of North Trade Road in Battle.

Developer Parker Dann had been seeking permission to amend the terms of a section 106 legal agreement attached to the scheme’s 2018 outline planning permission. Specifically, it seeks to remove the developer’s obligations to contribute affordable housing.

According to council planning officers, the application had been made on the grounds of financial viability claims, which have been independently tested.

The North Trade Road site. Image credit: Fluid London

The move saw strong criticism from several councillors, including ward member Kathryn Field (Lib Dem), who said: “To say I am shocked by this would be not true, because I am not at all shocked. This happens time and time and time again.

“What I am is absolutely appalled that it has got this far. We see developers do this. They have outline consents, promise the earth and then … they cannot deliver, they say, what they have promised.”

She added: “It isn’t this committee’s fault at all. It is the fault of central government. I would hope this council would write to central government and lobby in the strongest terms for changes to this ridiculous scheme whereby we are guaranteeing private developers the right to make a profit at the expense of our residents.”

Similar views were shared by several other councillors, who went on to question officers about what options they had.

If councillors were to refuse the change, officers said, their decision would likely be overturned if taken to appeal. The council could be forced to pay costs in such circumstances.

Officers also highlighted how affordable housing faced a further issue beyond the financial viability matters, noting how no social housing providers had expressed interest in taking over properties on the site.

After further consideration, the committee agreed to approve the change.

Proposing approval, Cllr John Barnes (Con) said: “I fear, very reluctantly, the lessons we learn are to say to cabinet ‘you do need to actually think about restarting the council house programme.’

“But in the meantime we have to grant this viability assessment, because we would certainly lose on appeal. So I must say, I move with great reluctance, approval.”

The application has seen objections raised by several local residents. It has also been criticised by Battle Town Council, which argues the change would bring the development into conflict with its neighbourhood plan.