Councillors have approved plans for a ‘cliff top’ housing development in St Leonards.

On Wednesday (February 5), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals from MPG (St Leonards) Limited to build 37 homes in West Hill Road — an area which last month had extra planning restrictions imposed upon it as a result of concerns around land stability.

Concerns around land stability were a prominent part of the committee’s discussion of the scheme, with councillors raising a number of questions about its impact and the measures being taken to secure the area.

Planning officer Tom Bagshaw said the issue could be adequately addressed through conditions. He said: “We can only expect the application, in theory, to mitigate its own impacts. We can’t expect it to stabilise the rest of the cliff. We can only expect it to prevent it causing any landslides on its own land and prevent causing it elsewhere.

Artists impression of the development in West Hill Road. Image credit: Turner Jackson Day

“In this case it is the applicant’s intention to use piled foundations. Piled foundations essentially drill down to bedrock … so essentially, the weight carried by the houses won’t be carried by the softer clay towards the top of the cliff.”

Conditions would require the developer to provide a “comprehensive ground stability investigation report” prior to the development commencing.

In a report to the committee, officers had noted how the site is already allocated for development for up to 117 homes having previously secured planning permission through an application approved in 1989. During the meeting, however, Mr Bagshaw said this scheme could be considered to have ‘no realistic prospect of being delivered’.

Mr Bagshaw had been responding to a question from Green Party councillor Yunis Smith, who questioned whether the 37-home scheme — made up of a 27-unit apartment building and 10 four-storey town houses — made sufficient use of the site.

Later in the meeting, Cllr Smith said: “I get obviously that the developer is up to do whatever they want to do with their land, but they’ve got space for 10 luxury town houses, but we can’t put more apartment style properties?

“I understand it is their development, they can do what they want with it, but I really feel we are underhitting that mark.”

It was also noted how the scheme would not include any affordable housing provision as a result of viability issues.

The committee felt the scheme was acceptable as long as sufficient conditions were in place to mitigate its impact on the surrounding area.