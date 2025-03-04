Plans to replace Exceat Bridge remain uncertain, after county council leaders deferred a decision on whether to scale back the scheme in the face of rising costs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (March 4), East Sussex County Council’s cabinet had been due to decide whether to discontinue plans to replace the single-lane bridge — which forms part of the A259 between Seaford and Eastbourne — with a new two-lane, two-way alternative route.

If this decision had been approved, the council would have instead moved ahead with plans to construct a cheaper like-for-like replacement of the existing structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These alternative plans, unlike the initial proposals, would require the road to be closed for around 22 weeks. These closures could result in delays of up to an hour for some rush hour motorists, officers said.

An image of how the new Exceat Bridge would look. Pic: contributed

Director of communities, economy and transport Rupert Clubb asked councillors to defer the proposals, saying officers wished to explore whether money tied to the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) could be used to deliver the original proposals.

He said concerns had been raised about the length of the closure associated with a like-for-like replacement, saying it was something the council would “clearly want to avoid.”

Several members raised concerns about the wider project.

Seaford South councillor Carolyn Lambert (Lib Dem) said the council should take the opportunity presented by the deferral to gather more evidence around the impact of pursuing the like-for-like replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Keith Glazier (Con) argued this consultation had already been taken onboard.

The council’s next cabinet meeting is due to take place on March 20, with a further cabinet meeting scheduled for April 22.

The like-for-like replacement had been recommended to cabinet members in light of costs for the project “rising considerably” beyond what had first been expected.

In a report to cabinet members, county council officers said the project had initially been expected to cost somewhere in the region of £10.76 million when it was first agreed in 2021. Officers said the same project is now expected to cost around £21.43 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report sets out a number of reasons for the rising costs for the initial project, including “unexpected difficulties in securing all third party land and rights required for the project”, as well as broader economic and inflationary issues.

Officers also attributed blame to the planning process, saying conditions and pre-application design changes required by the South Downs National Park Authority meant planning permission took “several more years than anticipated to achieve”.

The council says it has looked at ways to reduce costs of the original project. These included changes such as the removal of viewing platforms from the proposals and full road closures to reduce the duration of the works.

Officers said these changes may have brought costs down to around £13.5 million, meaning the project would still be considerably over budget. This £13.5 million figure, described as a high level estimate, also didn’t account for money already spent on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report to cabinet notes how around £4.6 million has been spent on the project to date (with this figure from the end of quarter three 2024/25), with a little under £6.2 million currently left in the project’s budget.

The report also notes how the majority of the project’s total funding (£7.957 million) comes from the government’s Levelling Up Fund. The council has spent around £2.9 million of this funding to date and could be required to pay it back if the project does not go ahead.