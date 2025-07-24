Proposals tied to major refurbishment works for Bexhill’s Colonnade have been approved by Rother councillors.

On Thursday (July 24), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking listed building consent to carry out “essential repair works” intended to address “persistent water ingress issues” within the seafront building.

The application, which comes from the council itself, notes how the works will include repairs to the exterior of the Grade II listed building and refurbishment and refitting of interior areas, as well as waterproofing of its terrace roof deck.

The decision comes amid a wider debate about the works and the future of the building.

At a full council meeting earlier this month, Rother councillors had considered a petition calling for “a right to return” for traders, who are currently based within the building but will be forced to leave as a result of the approved works.

In a report to the planning committee, officers noted how the council had received a comment in connection with this debate as part of the application for listed building consent.

According to the report, the comment argued how a “promise to renew the existing tenants’ contracts” should form part of the refurbishment plan. Officers said this was not an issue for the planning committee.

Cllr Susan Prochak (Lib Dem) asked officers to comment on how effective the works would be at preventing water ingress, highlighting how the council had undertaken previous works on the building to address the issue.

She said: “The cost of fixing this building is enormous for this council, but I know that is not an issue for planning.

“The thing that I want to know — and I am not an engineer — is that it was fixed supposedly at huge cost. How do we know that these works are going to work?”

In response, planning officers said the previous works — which they said took place around 10 years ago — did not include waterproofing membrane to the roof of the building.