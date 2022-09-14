Councillors speak out as Arun District Council continues to meet during mourning period for the Queen

This is despite the fact that neighbouring district council Adur and Worthing have put a stop to all meetings, alongside a number of town and parish councils.

The official mourning period started immediately after the Queen's death on September 8, and will continue until September 19, the day of her state funeral.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jeanette Warr said: “They're not stopping the meetings, so we all have to attend when we’re supposed to be in mourning, which I think is awful. It’s not right.

"I’ve got two meetings over at Arun this week, and there will be other committee meetings to be conducted.

"The Bognor Town Council (of which Cllr Warr is also a member) postponed its meetings. Bersted did the same, I think it’s only fair that we do, it’s a matter of respect."

A spokesperson for Arun District Council has confirmed that meetings are indeed going ahead. In a statement, they said: “We know this is a sensitive time and much thought has been given to the matter. The meetings are held in line with protocols from Buckingham Palace.

"As the meetings have been legally notified, they must go ahead in a respectful and relevant tone.

“It should also be noted that councillors in attendance at the meeting will have the opportunity to open the meetings and then move to adjourn them should they agree to do so at each meeting.”

For Conservative Councillor Christopher Hughes, the decision to continue with the meetings is something of a Catch-22: “You’re doomed if you do, and doomed if you don’t,” he said.

“I know the national feeling is one of mourning, but I suppose there’s the argument that there’s business to get through. It’s a difficult one, and it’s really a matter of personal feeling.

"I think, in a way, the problem is that it’s been left up to each individual local authority. Rather than setting a national precedent and postponing meetings until the mourning period is up, it’s very much been left in the hands of each council.”