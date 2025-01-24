Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealden councillors have turned down a bid to alter conditions attached to a controversial housing development in Hailsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (January 23), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered an application seeking to amend conditions attached to a 200-home development on land to the west of Station Road.

The scheme, which was granted outline planning permission at appeal in 2022, carries a condition which prevents any part of the site becoming occupied until highway improvements take place in South Road and Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Crest Nicholson Operations Limited wanted to amend this condition so part of the development — specifically up to 50 homes — could be sold and occupied ahead of the works taking place.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, planning agent William Omoma told the committee how the proposal had come forward as part of plans to co-ordinate works to the junction with other improvements due to take place in Sturton Place as part of another nearby housing development.

Mr Omoma said: “The proposed variation would save highways works having to be undertaken on two separate occasions on the same junction. This will benefit all road users through achieving a reduction in delays by undertaking the works all at once.

“Moreover it is noted that the highways authority supports the variation, confirming that amending the conditions to allow the occupation of 50 dwellings prior to completion of the junction improvements would not have a detrimental impact on the operational capacity of the junction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This argument did not resonate with committee members, however, who argued the current level of congestion on the road was already unacceptable without the additional traffic.

Committee members were also sceptical about the benefits of the ‘co-ordinated’ works, with several arguing that the ‘certainty’ of the improvements in the short term was more desirable than avoiding two rounds of road works.

David White (Ind) said: “The fact of the matter is the inspector heard the evidence at the time … and imposed that condition at the time. I don’t think it is for us to go behind what the inspector decided and frankly I do not see the argument for delaying putting in that junction now.

“If we can’t do it with Sturton Place and there has to be disruption at a later date because the road is widened to accommodate the … development, I think I would live with that frankly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar view was shared by Cllr Paul Coleshill (Green), who said the alternative improvements plan could be a case of ‘the best becoming enemy of the good’.

In light of these concerns, committee members voted unanimously to reject the variation.

Notably, concerns around highways had been a key component of the committee’s initial decision to refuse outline planning permission in 2022. While this refusal went against officer advice, councillors at the time had concerns around the cumulative impact of additional housing on Station Road when the scheme was combined with other previously-approved developments.

The council ultimately decided not to defend its refusal during the subsequent appeal process, after it was unable to find a highways consultant willing to defend the committee’s argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning inspector in that case both granted outline approval and awarded full costs to the appellant, noting how the council had acted unreasonably in its decision-making. The inspector did also note, however, that the highway improvements to the junction of South Road and Station Road would be necessary to make the development acceptable.

For further information on the scheme see application reference WD/2024/2630/MFA on the Wealden District Council website.