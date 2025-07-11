Housing plans intended to help fund improvements to Plumpton Racecourse have been turned down by Lewes councillors.

On Wednesday July 9, Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals to build up to nine houses on a site to north of the racecourse in Ashurst Lane — land currently used as an occasional car parking area.

The committee heard how the proposals were intended to generate funding for investment in the racecourse, something the business says it needs to meet regulatory requirements and continue its operations.

Council planning officers had concerns about the development, recommending the scheme be refused on grounds of highway safety, accessibility and its impact on landscape and character.

A plan showing how the houses could be laid out. Image credit: Plumpton Racecourse.

Part of this recommendation had been based on an objection from East Sussex Highways, which had raised concerns around the increased use of a junction between Ashurst Lane and Plumpton Lane.

Paul Lewis, an agent acting on behalf of the racecourse’s majority owner Peter Savill, said: “We accept there are challenges, however, for commuters travelling by the train to work on a daily basis this access could not be better and could not be more environmentally sustainable. They can walk straight to the train from their house.”

He added: “Regarding highway safety; this site was previously used as a covid testing facility, from 2020 to 2022. At the height of the pandemic, in the month of December 2021, the site administered 13,902 tests.

“It seems beyond belief that a site deemed safe by government to handle 450 cars a day, every day, is not now deemed suitable to handle traffic generated by nine households when in excess of 100,000 cars visited the site during the course of the testing period.”

The committee also heard from Adrian Pratt, a part-owner of the racecourse. He said: “Plumpton has many aging facilities, in particular the paddock grandstand — that dates back virtually all my lifetime — and the stables. Basic maintenance costs us £125,000 a year minimum. We fund all the work ourselves from our company that has never paid a dividend.”

He added: “We need this development to reinvest in the facilities … and to allow the business to overcome the huge challenges that we face.”

These arguments saw support from some committee members, but others were less sympathetic.

Cllr James Meek (Green) said: “Racing is a hugely wealthy business. There are other ways to raise money, I think. For me that doesn’t stand up as an argument, notwithstanding, I understand, you are a big employer in the area.”

Cllr Meek went on to say he saw there could be some “planning” benefits to the development, pointing to the additional housing, the potential for biodiversity gain and the site’s status as brownfield land as factors in its favour. He also said he had limited concerns around the site’s accessibility and highways impact.

However, the committee as a whole opted to follow the officers’ recommendation and refused the application on a vote of six to four.

The scheme had been brought to the committee (rather than being refused under delegated powers) due to the intervention of Plumpton Parish Council (PPC).

At a meeting in May, the parish council’s own planning committee opted to support the proposals, although it raised some concerns while doing so.

Minutes from the meeting read: “The racecourse management were very clear that selling land for development was the only real finance option on the table and they were unable to tell us the implications if this application was refused and the subsequent cash injection did not materialise.

“PPC understands the commercial pressures the racecourse is under, and equally recognises its importance to the community. PPC wants to support the racecourse and wishes to see racing continue at Plumpton for the foreseeable future.”

For further information see application reference LW/24/0240 on the Lewes District Council planning website.