Councils launch public survey - have your say on future of local government in West Sussex

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Residents, businesses and community groups have been invited to share their views on the future of local government as part of an important survey which launched on Thursday, July 17.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey will ask where residents live or work, the council services they use, and what matters to them about how the council should be structured in the future. It will close on August 13, and councils say it’s just the start of local government reorganisation in West Sussex, as councils across the county begin to transition to a new, unified authority.

In line with central government policy revealed last year, local government services across West Sussex are set to change. Instead of separate district and county councils with distinct but related responsibilities, local government in West Sussex is set to transition to a unitary model, which brings all council services together under a single banner; although town and parish councils will remain unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your input now will help build a strong foundation for a new council that truly reflects the people it serves. Once the business case has been submitted on 26 September 2025, the Government will begin a formal consultation process,” a spokesperson said. “A Government decision on local government reorganisation in West Sussex is expected in spring 2026. After this we will further engage with residents, staff, councillors and businesses on the design of how the new council will look. Further engagement will follow in line with the chosen model and implementation schedule.

“Whatever changes are agreed, vital local services will continue – from waste collection and public health to care for older people and support for families. The aim of local government reorganisation is not to reduce services, but to improve how they are delivered and to ensure that local voices are heard more clearly in decision-making."

Cllr Martin Lury, Leader of the Arun District Council said: “Today marks the launch of a vital part of the local government reorganisation process, seeking your views on the future of local government in our region. The launch of this survey is your opportunity to help shape how services are delivered and decisions are made in the years to come. This is not just a local initiative — it is part of a wider process led by central government, and your voice truly matters. I strongly encourage every resident, business, and community group to take part and complete the survey. Your views will help ensure that any changes reflect the needs and aspirations of the people who live and work here.”

To find out more about and take part in the survey, visit www.shapingwestsussex.org/p/c/shaping-west-sussex/shaping-west-sussex.