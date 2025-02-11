County council waiting on delivery as Midhurst bridge repairs continue

Vital repairs to North Mill bridge, in Midhurst, have temporarily stopped while the county council awaits the delivery of new stone, new reports suggest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing residents on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the county council said all required works prior to the delivery of the new materials – which have been specifically chosen to reflect and preserve the unique heritage of the town’s bridge – are now complete.

The bridge was first damaged when the driver of a Ford Transit crashed into part of the wall last month. The road was temporarily closed while emergency services made it safe, and then partially reopened, with temporary traffic lights and other traffic-management measures in place, some time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Collins, a 44-year-old man living in Midhurst, was arrested in connection with the accident, and is expected to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on February 18, charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal limit.

The bridge was damaged last month.

“The works that can be carried out on the bridge, before the new stone is delivered, have been completed and we are now waiting for the delivery from the quarry.” confirmed West Sussex County Councillor Tom Richardson. “We have impressed the importance of the order to the quarry themselves,”

He also made clear that concerns about a fault with the temporary traffic lights in the area have now been dealt with, and gave residents a sense of some of the work to come. “- We were made aware of faults with the lights last week which were rectified as soon as possible,” he said. “Any emergencies, (such as lights being stuck on red), should be reported to WSCC using our 24hr phone line 01243 642105 as this ensures an emergency response is deployed. For all other enquiries, or more general concerns, please use our online reporting form on the WSCC website.

"The road markings on the bridge will be assessed in the next couple of weeks to consider whether there might be an alternative lining arrangement which might better warn motorists of the narrowing of the road..

Once the stone is delivered, bridge repairs are expected to take several weeks – and no specific reopening date has yet been announced.