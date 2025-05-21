County Council warned about road safety after woman, 91, drowns in Chichester canal

South bank, a cul-de-sac leading into Chichester Canal

West Sussex County Council has been warned about a lack of road safety measures after a 91-year-old woman drowned in Chichester Canal last year.

Doreen Turner, 91, died after she drove her car into Chichester Canal on November 1 last year.

An inquest heard that the kerb at the end of South Bank, the residential cul-de-sac through which Ms Turner accessed the canal and the same place where another driver went into the water in the last five years, was less then the standard height, and there was no evidence of impairment of the driver or mechanical failure.

The kerb is managed by West Sussex County Council, which has now been warned about a lack of road safety measures in the area.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our condolences are with the friends and family for their tragic loss. We are currently reviewing this site in consultation with Sussex Police and will be responding to the Coroner accordingly.”