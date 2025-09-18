Couple in nightmare journey on A24 in West Sussex

A couple have spoken out after facing a nightmare journey while trying to cross the busy A24 road in West Sussex.

Holidaymakers Graham Parker and his partner were on a visit to the world-renowned Knepp Estate near Horsham when they encountered horrific problems trying to get there on the A24 – which is currently at the centre of improvement proposals.

The couple were staying at Washington but say they had to take their lives in their hands to cross the busy road on foot. They had decided to catch a bus to Knepp – but discovered there was no nearby bus stop near the re-wilding project’s base.

"Although there is a perfectly good and usable bus stop at Dial Post, which is a five-minute walk from the Knepp project, the bus actually drops you a mile up the A24 at Partridge Green Turn on the edge of the 70mph dual carriageway,” said Graham.

The A24 in West Sussex - both West Sussex County Council and Surrey County Council are considering improvements to the road between Worthing, Horsham and Dorking

"We felt we had no option but to try walking down the side of the dual carriageway; but it was just too dangerous. In the end we had to double back along the edge of the road with drivers sounding their horns at us.”

The couple, who were visiting Knepp from their home in Sheffield, ended up going cross country to get there. “We persevered and ended up back on the A24 at its junction with Worthing Road leading into Dial Post, but we still had to cross the road again, once more taking our life in our hands.”

The couple’s experience coincides with council plans to shape transport improvements along the A24 between Worthing, Horsham and Dorking.

Both West Sussex County Council and Surrey County Council are currently inviting people’s views on what can be done.

In a statement this week, the councils said: “This key route plays a vital role in providing access to work, education and essential services across the region. However, it faces several challenges, including congestion at major junctions, unpredictable bus journey times, limited walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure as well as a high number of collisions in some areas.”

They say proposals being considered aim to ease congestion and improve safety at key junctions; introduce bus priority measures and upgrade bus stops; enhance walking and cycling paths and improve crossing facilities for people walking, wheeling, cycling and horse-riding.

People can find out more about the proposals and comment on them by completing an online survey at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a24-worthing-horsham-dorking

Meanwhile, despite the holidaymakers’ ordeal in travelling to Knepp along the A24, they are adamant the trip was well worth it. “We spent most of the day at Knepp and thoroughly enjoyed what it has to offer and would recommend people to visit,”