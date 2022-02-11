Couple married for 68 years reveal their secret

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the team at Care UK’s Francis Court, on Borers Arms Road, encouraged Alan Pocock, aged 92, and Betty Pocock, aged 89, to reminisce about their early days as a couple as they revealed the secret to a long marriage – ‘to laugh together’.

When asked what advice they would give to young couples, the married duo said: “Never expect too much from your partner. You must have trust and faith in them, but above all else, make sure you are happy and laughing – otherwise what’s the point!”

Alan and Betty met in 1948 where they went on their first date to the local cinema.

When Betty arrived, Alan knew it was ‘love at first sight’, although it took a little more convincing for Betty, who despite thinking Alan looked “very handsome in his army uniform”, wanted to get to know his personality first.

The couple married six years after on March, 6 1954, at St Andrews Church in Nottingham, on a ‘very windy and cold day’.

The couple have two children, Stuart and Andrew, and three grandchildren, Elliot, Owen and Alexandra, who often enjoy visiting their grandparents at Francis Court.

For their Valentines celebrations, the home’s chef planned a special meal, which included a prawn and cocktail starter, followed by steak, chips and peas for Alan, and a roast chicken meal for Betty, followed by chocolate covered strawberries.

Keen for the home’s setting to match the theme of the day, team members will ensure love is truly in the air by decorating the home’s home cinema room with rose petals, flowers, and balloons.

Anna Allen, Home Manager at Francis Court, said: “Alan and Betty are a love story for the ages – they’re truly inseparable, and we could all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage.

“We thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity to encourage them to reminisce while treating them to a special romantic meal. It was great to be able to organise a special ‘date night’ for them.

“Love truly is in the air at Francis Court, and many of the residents have also been reminiscing and sharing fond memories of their own wedding days; it was lovely to hear their stories too. We’d like to say a big thank you to Alan and Betty for their wise words – they continue to make each other laugh today.”

