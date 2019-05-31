Couple’s frustration over new-build home ‘nightmare’

A couple say their lives have been turned upside down by their “nightmare” new-build home in Hellingly.

Shirley and Jonathon Price thought they were buying the house of their dreams five years ago.

Shirley and Jonathan Price at their house in Hellingly (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190530-093639008

But ever since, the couple claim they have uncovered problem after problem with the Persimmon Homes property – including water dripping inside the walls, inadequate insulation, and damp beneath the floors.

Shirely said, “It’s a nightmare. Instead of being able to enjoy our home we spend every minute worrying about the house and how it will end. An expert surveyor told us the only way to fix this house is to demolish and rebuild it.”

The couple said a surveyor found the screed beneath the floor had areas of up to 99 per cent moisture.

Meanwhile, they said their heating bills rocketed to around £200 a month during winter, while neighbours told them they were only paying around £60.

Shirley said they soon discovered some walls did not have proper insulation installed – though Persimmon Homes says it is “confident” it was installed correctly.

The business owner said they also discovered water dripping inside the walls of the Mannington Road house, which they bought for £320,000 in 2014. She also says they had to get pest control in to deal with a swarm of flies in the loft.

‘Extremely distressing’

She said, “We tried to get Persimmon Homes to carry out required works during the first two and a half years and, despite them sending us a schedule of works they agreed to carry out, the works were never done.

“This whole situation has been extremely distressing. My husband has a chronic illness that is made worse by stress. This situation has made his condition so bad he is now on the waiting list for life altering surgery.”

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said, “The National House Building Council (NHBC) is working closely with this customer to resolve outstanding issues, and the customer has been reimbursed in relation to heating and insulation within the home. However, we remain confident all insulation was installed correctly and to our specification and continue to work with the NHBC on resolution.”