Couple set to celebrate 70 years of married bliss
Ann and Pete Frecknall both enjoyed jiving and ballroom dancing and met at Storrington Village Hall. Two years later they tied the knot – on July 6 1955.
Pete was an apprentice jockey until he was summoned for national service that same year.
The couple lived in Southampton where Ann worked as a receptionist for a hair salon but later moved to Sussex and went on to have four children: David, Teresa, Andrew and Graham.
Ann worked for Sun Alliance in Horsham for many years until she retired. Both were interested in sports and Pete was a keen bar billiard player and played for Horsham B side until he discovered his love for indoor bowling in 1991 – a sport both he and Ann continue to play to this day.
Ann also enjoyed playing tennis and became a tennis coach at Horsham’s Sun Alliance Club. She is also a keen gardener and previously won Horsham In Bloom and is known to many as ‘the garden lady.’
The couple, who have enjoyed many cruises together throughout their 70 years of married life, have one grandson and two great grandchildren.
