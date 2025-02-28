A couple who met by chance, when they were living in two separate counties, have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by returning to the West Sussex church where they were married.

Hazel and Michael Hewitt have lived in many places, in the UK and abroad, as Michael was in the RAF but they retired to Cheviot Close, Worthing, seven years ago.

They don't feel rooted to anywhere in particular but say their family, and each other, are their roots.

Hazel said 'luck' was their secret to a long, happy marriage, having met by chance in 1963.

Hazel and Michael Hewitt return to St Mary's Church in Horsham, where they were married 60 years ago

Hazel grew up in Horsham and Michael was born in Ashford but by now he was in the RAF. He joined from school for a three-year apprenticeship then transferred to RAF Odiham at the age of 19 to work as a ground engineer.

Hazel said: "It is pure coincidence that we met. I had gone out with my school friend to a coffee bar in Horsham and Michael had just bought a motorcycle."

Michael picks up the story, saying he had met a friend in Aldershot for a coffee. That friend was planning to head to Horsham to meet his girlfriend, Hazel's friend, and asked Michael if he fancied going too, saying 'she might have a friend with her'.

Michael said: "Having a new motorbike, it was a chance to get used to it, so I decided to drive to Horsham."

Hazel and Michael Hewitt on their wedding day, February 27, 1965

He had got the motorbike because RAF Odiham 'was in the middle of nowhere'. Without it, Michael would probably never have met Hazel.

He and Hazel hit it off immediately. They started going out with their friends as a foursome but soon began doing more as a couple, just the two of them. Michael was able to visit Horsham when he had time off and would stay with Hazel and her parents.

The wedding was two years later, at St Mary's Church in Horsham, on February 27, 1965, and the couple spent their honeymoon in Blackpool.

After a short period at RAF Finningley, there were rumours there would be a posting to Australia but in the end, the first two years of married life were spent in Singapore.

Hazel and Michael Hewitt in Blackpool on their honeymoon

Hazel said they were 'still very young', and they enjoyed it. They finally got married quarters at RAF Lyneham and had three children, Christopher, Catherine and Martin.

Michael said he joined the RAF on September 14, 1959, and signed up for 12 years after the age of 18, which took him up to his 30th birthday.

He was not able to sign on for longer, so he got a job at Laker Airways at Gatwick Airport. When the company folded, he worked in Nigeria for six months, before finding a job at Heathrow – so there was still a lot of travel involved.

The family home was in Crawley and once the children were older, Hazel did secretarial work, first temping and then part-time.

Hazel said: "We are flexible. Having been in the air force, you don't have roots. Our own family, our children, were more important to us."

In their 50s, they were able to do more as a couple, spending weekends together in Wales, walking and cycling in the Brecon Beacons.

Hazel said: "We were so young when we got married, it's as if we grew up with our children and then we had our life together."

They spent their 60th wedding anniversary in Horsham, back where they started as a couple, and returned to St Mary's for old times' sake. They will also celebrate with their family, at Tottington Manor for afternoon tea.