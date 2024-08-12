Courage is needed to perform surgery | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Becoming a vet has caused me to have to become very brave sometimes.

Every single time I inject a patient there is a slight risk that they may object, and that I could be bitten or scratched.

Whenever I perform surgery, I need the confidence to know that I can close any incision that I make, and present the little one back to their loving owners better off than before I started.

Every anaesthetic carries a risk, and I need to train my team to the best of their skills to keep that risk to the absolute minimum.

The Mewes Vets, Haywards Heath (Photo: Google Maps)

But possibly the scariest task I occasionally have to perform is a pericardiotomy.

It is usually only performed by GP vets like myself in an emergency situation. To the lay person it might look as if I am inserting a long needle into the heart, but this is in fact what I am trying to avoid doing.

There is a sac called the pericardium around the heart. It is not very elastic, and is not generally very important.

However, if there is some abnormal build up of fluid inside the pericardium around the outside of the heart, it becomes very important indeed. The pericardial sac cannot expand much, so excessive fluid results in the build up of pressure, which squeezes the space for the heart.

This prevents the heart from doing its job properly, leading to heart failure and can be fatal. It usually occurs in cancer situations.

A short-term solution is to drain the abnormal pericardial fluid away, allowing the heart to re-expand and do its job properly again. This allows us to find a longer-term solution and hopefully prevent it from recurring.

We do this with the patient fully awake, but with local anaesthetic in the skin and muscle layers. They are generally finding it so hard to breathe they barely notice.

But having the courage to slip a needle into a patient’s chest at just the right place, angle and depth, whilst knowing that touching the heart itself could set off a tragic cardiac dysrhythmia - that’s top level.

