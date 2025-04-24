Courtyard at Eastbourne hospital to be a wellbeing space for colleagues and patients

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will turn the largest of the hospital’s 13 courtyards into a haven for patients, visitors and colleagues to ‘reflect, recharge and reconnect with nature’.

Teodora Richardson, project administrator for transformation, strategy and improvement, has led on the transformation project and helped secure £25,000 from Friends of Eastbourne DGH and £23,070 from the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity to fund the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare added: “To enhance the atmosphere of the courtyard, the redesign on the underutilised space places strong emphasis on accessibility, sustainability and wellbeing.

Plans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS TrustPlans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
Plans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

"Plans include ground levelling and use of vibrant and colourful plants, alongside a new pathway made from recycled materials. The courtyard will be fully accessible for wheelchair users and hospital beds.

"Benches will be added around the existing cherry tree and a pergola for a quieter space to sit and reflect.

The courtyard will feature eco-friendly lighting powered by solar panels or a small wind generator, and a sound board will offer a selection of calming natural sounds such as flowing water, birdsong and rustling leaves, creating a peaceful, tranquil and therapeutic environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A miniature greenhouse will house bonsai and succulent plants all year round, and a rainwater recycling system will be installed to provide sustainable irrigation, addressing the current lack of water access within the courtyard.”

Related topics:Eastbourne DGH

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice