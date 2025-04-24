Courtyard at Eastbourne hospital to be a wellbeing space for colleagues and patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will turn the largest of the hospital’s 13 courtyards into a haven for patients, visitors and colleagues to ‘reflect, recharge and reconnect with nature’.

Teodora Richardson, project administrator for transformation, strategy and improvement, has led on the transformation project and helped secure £25,000 from Friends of Eastbourne DGH and £23,070 from the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity to fund the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare added: “To enhance the atmosphere of the courtyard, the redesign on the underutilised space places strong emphasis on accessibility, sustainability and wellbeing.

Plans are underway to transform one of the courtyards at Eastbourne DGH into an outdoor space that will also serve as a tribute to the dedication of colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

"Plans include ground levelling and use of vibrant and colourful plants, alongside a new pathway made from recycled materials. The courtyard will be fully accessible for wheelchair users and hospital beds.

"Benches will be added around the existing cherry tree and a pergola for a quieter space to sit and reflect.

The courtyard will feature eco-friendly lighting powered by solar panels or a small wind generator, and a sound board will offer a selection of calming natural sounds such as flowing water, birdsong and rustling leaves, creating a peaceful, tranquil and therapeutic environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A miniature greenhouse will house bonsai and succulent plants all year round, and a rainwater recycling system will be installed to provide sustainable irrigation, addressing the current lack of water access within the courtyard.”