Cove Communities UK launches charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust

Cove UK, which owns Seal Bay and Medmerry Park in the Chichester district, has announced a new charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

Launched to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4, Teenage Cancer Trust is the only charity in the UK dedicated to meeting the unique and complex needs of teenagers and young adults with cancer.

In a statement Cove UK said: “At Cove UK, our mission has long been to provide fun and safe spaces for young people and their families. We believe in our holidays being the perfect escape from everyday worries. A time to create precious memories with loved ones.

“Our collaboration with Teenage Cancer Trust will allow us to enhance our mission and - alongside our community of owners and holiday guests - raise vital funds to support the incredible work Teenage Cancer Trust do.”

For every meal sold from a children’s menu, a 50p donation will be made by Cove Communities UK to Teenage Cancer Trust. This is applicable across all Cove Community UK holiday parks.

Guests will also be able to make a difference by selecting a donation amount at the point of booking their Cove holiday.

Team across all Cove Community parks will be encouraged to take part and manage a variety of fundraising activities. They will also have the chance to take part in mass participation and challenge events across the country.

Mark Seaton, Managing Director at Cove Communities UK said: “Just £30 can fund an hour with a specialist TCT nurse. This is just one way that our fundraising will impact directly on the lives of young people with cancer.

“With 17 locations across the UK, our Cove Community is growing and, together, we can’t wait to see what we can achieve for Teenage Cancer Trust”.

Lynn Hyder, Relationship Manager for Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the first official charity partner of Cove Communities UK.