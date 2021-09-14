Gatwick Airport is reminding passengers to make sure they meet their destination entry requirements before travelling.

Most countries want proof of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival. The types of test and how long before travel you need to take it varies by country.

You can travel as long as you meet the entry requirements of your destination. Some countries may want proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Gatwick Airport North Terminal

You may have to show a return flight ticket at EU passport control. If you're travelling for work, you may need a visa.

Gatwick Airport states: 'Always follow the latest travel advice on the UK Government website. It may have changed since your last visit.

'Plan plenty of time before you travel to receive your results.

'You may need to present them in a particular format. Make sure your destination will accept both the type of test and the test provider’s certificate. (This could be paper or digital)

'Check with your airline for the latest flight information before you travel. Many airlines also offer COVID-19 testing packages.'

There are several COVID-19 testing providers based at Gatwick.

If you need a rapid Antigen test, ExpressTest offers tests for £35pp at their North Terminal walk-in centre. Tests must be pre-booked and receive results by email within 30 minutes.

If you need a need a PCR test, ExpressTest offers PCR Fit to Fly tests for £59pp either at their North Terminal walk-in, or drive-through centre located on Perimeter Road South (RH6 0PQ). Tests must be pre-booked and receive results by email by 10pm the day after your test.

A traffic light system is in place for international arrivals in England. Different testing and quarantine rules apply based on where you have visited. All arrivals must complete a passenger locator form.

If you have visited a green list country? You do not have to quarantine. You'll need to take a test to enter the country and another up to 2 days after you arrive.

If you have visited an amber list country? You must quarantine at home for 10 days. You'll need to take a test to enter the country, up to 2 days and 8 days after you arrive.

Visited a red list country? You must quarantine in a government managed hotel for 10 days. You'll need to take a test to enter the country, before day 2 after arrival and then 8 days after you arrive.

If you have been fully vaccinated in the UK, US or EU you do not need to quarantine, or take a second test on day 8. This also applies to children under the age of 18.