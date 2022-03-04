Covid delay leads to resubmission of plans for student flats above Bognor Regis shop

Vahnea Marolda Investments LLP won conditional approval to provide up to 104 student residential units above Wilko, 18-20 London Road in June 2019.

Now it has submitted the exact same plans again for part conversion and extension of the existing building to provide six additional storeys over existing rooftop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access would be from Bedford Street with associated servicing and ancillary accommodation and an entrance and staircore extension to the existing building to provide access from Bedford Street.

Plans have been resubmitted for student accommodation above Wilko, London Road, Bognor Regis

A planning statement with the plan said: “The applicant has not been in a position to implement that approval, particularly with the Covid situation over the past two years.

“As there is no mechanism by which he can renew that consent or extend it we are now seeking a fresh planning permission for an identical proposal to allow the applicant additional time to implement the proposals.”

A design and access statement by Cover Story Architects, instructed by Vahnea Marolda Investments LLP, said the proposal is to provide up to 99 units of student accommodation on the rooftop of the existing store with associated kitchens, living spaces and ancillary supporting spaces.

There would be between four and five private flats per floor and a single flat at roof level.

The flats would be self contained with bedrooms, bathrooms or ensuites and combined kitchen and living areas for between two and six people.

Secure cycle storage would be provided in the courtyard and there would be a 13 person lift.

The statement said: “The design seeks to benefit the community by providing the community with improved amenities through the redeveloped retail unit at the high street level and benefits the town of Bognor as a university town through providing student accommodation facilities.

“Overall this scheme has been developed openly and in conjunction with the council and residents of Bognor Regis and is one we believe will benefit the community and support the local councils as well as its goals.”