Cowbeech fireworks display proves a treat for the senses

Despite twin challenges of gusty wind and persistent rain during the preparation of the event, the Cowbeech Bonfire Society (CBS) had everything ready to welcome an enthusiastic audience last Friday (October 25).

The theme of this year’s display was ‘magic’ and fireworks were choreographed to modern pop classics which are about, or included the word magic.

Fireworks at Cowbeech, Sam Gleadow

Cowbeech traditionally has a large bonfire and this year’s event was no exception, with strong gusts of wind producing glowing showers of sparks.

A statue of a First World War sculpture featured in front of the flames as a reminder of those who gave their lives ahead of Remembrance Day.

The statue has been fully restored by Kevin Wells after it was severely damaged in a hit and run incident.

It will return to its original memorial site opposite the Merrie Harriers Inn, the only World War memorial in the village.

Fireworks at the Cowbeech display, Sam Gleadow

A large marquee food hall was a new feature for 2019. On offer were hog roast, burgers, sausages, hot chocolate, and vegetarian dishes.

Surplus proceeds from CBS events are given to local good causes. The CBS Committee and the CBS Charitable Trust trustee, Les Webb, extended their thanks to all the volunteers who made the event possible and those who took part in dismantling and cleaning up on Saturday morning.

Saturday Volunteers, were provided with a barbecue brunch to thank them for their help and their community spirit which is said to flourish in the Cowbeech area.

Cowbeech fireworks display, Sam Gleadow

The fireworks display at Cowbeech, Sam Gleadow

Food cooking at the Cowbeech fireworks display