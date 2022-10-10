Cowdray Foresters receive their RFS Gold Medal Long Service Awards

Lord Cowdray (centre) with Gil Bates (left) and Paul Prudente (right) holding their RFS Long Service Awards Oct 2022.

Paul Prudente and Gil Bates, who both joined the Cowdray Forestry team in 1989, were presented with a framed certificate and medals by Sir James Scott, the Royal

Forestry Society President at an awards ceremony held at Benbow Pond on Wednesday, October 5.

The event was attended by Lord Cowdray, Jonathan Russell, the CEO of Cowdray,

Nina Williams, the Cowdray Head Forester, and Richard Everett, the RFS Divisional Chairman who also used to be Head Forester at Cowdray.

The forestry team and around 85 RFS members were also in attendance.

The presentation formed part of an all day visit by the Royal Forestry Society to Cowdray.

Prior to the presentation, Nina Williams hosted a walk through the Arboretum and Deer Park including stops at the Queen Elizabeth Oak, Lady in Waiting and the Cowdray Colossus.

In the afternoon, guests visited the Severals Woods and Midhurst Common. During the visit, guests discussed tree management, habitat restoration, managing timber

production and how to promote natural regeneration.

It has been seven years since the last visit by the Royal Forestry Society to Cowdray and this tour of Estate was the last one of the society’s season.

Nina Williams, Cowdray’s Head Forester, said: “Paul and Gil form the backbone of the forestry team. They are personable, hard working and dedicated members of the team who have turned their hand to everything through their 30-year career at Cowdray.

“No job has ever been too big or too small for them from helping clear up after the great storm in 1987, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, felling timber alongside their tireless efforts to look after the woods.

“Paul and Gil have seen many changes on the Estate over the years but have been continually adaptable in their roles making them invaluable members of the Estate team.”