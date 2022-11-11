Cowdray Park has announced a seven-figure investment plan over the next five years for its polo club.

Having just completed the busiest polo season in its more than 100-year history, the Club is today announcing its plan to invest more than ever before into its grounds and equipment to ensure the highest level of playing surface.

Investment in significant resurfacing work is already well underway at the world-famous Lawns One ground.

The Club will be upgrading its fleet of irrigation equipment to ensure all polo grounds are kept in perfect condition for play throughout the summer in all weather.

The single biggest investment for 2023 will be at the Lawns grounds, which will see the construction of a completely new Members Hospitality Area.

Situated between Lawns One and Lawns Two, the area will include a new bespoke catering outlet offering a full range of hot and cold meals, a separate bar with new covered seating, brand new toilet facilities, and grandstand seating facing both grounds.

The area will be installed at the beginning of the 2023 season and dismantled after the last game of the season has been played.

The Ambersham Clubhouse will have a full exterior upgrade with brand new awnings, picket fencing, and PA system.

The existing kitchen facilities will also undergo a full refit to support the Club’s improved food offerings.

Further resurfacing works on the road network at Ambersham will get underway in the winter of 2023 ready for the 2024 season.

To ensure the highest standards of pony welfare, Lawns One and Lawns Two pony lines will get new temporary covers for the season, along with upgrades to the water infrastructure.

Henry Bass joined the club as General Manager at the start of the 2022 season having spent ten years running Goodwood’s headline motorsport events.

Henry said: “I am delighted that the Club has committed to continued and significant investment in improving facilities for players and spectators.

Club Chairman Andrew Swaffield said: “We are so privileged to have one of the best Polo Clubs in the world on our doorstep here in West Sussex.