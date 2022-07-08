Cowfold Festival and Fete 2022: In Pictures

The Cowfold festival is a not for profit organisation and this year it focused on local community projects and businesses.

All food this year came from Sussex companies including Fratello Pizza Co, The Fold Coffee shop, Howe and Co. fish and chips, and Trenchmore Farm who ran the BBQ with Silly Moo cider on tap.

The festival committee also teamed up with Henfield artisan market which displayed various Sussex-based stall holders all producing amazing food from the county.

There was plenty of entertainment for all the family with a charity dog show run by Paws for the Cause, a fun fair and various dance and music acts.

Daisymay Pickles Rosettes, a local business, handcrafted the rosettes for the dog show winners.

Rock Choir opened the festival followed by Aspire Dance; Red Academy, a dance and musical theatre group; and Jessica Rollinson-Sims, a singer from the village.

During the evening The Deloreans, a covers band, took the crowd on a eclectic musical journey through the decades, from the 1950s to the present day.

The next village festival will be held on Saturday, July 1 2023.

Visit the festival’s social media page for more details of future events.

