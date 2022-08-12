Cowfold Football Club celebrates 125 years

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowfold FC, 1920-21

The club was founded in 1897 and has spent many years playing in the Crawley and now West Sussex Football league. The club even spent some years playing in County 2, finishing 3rd in its first season which is still its highest ever league position.

Major honours consist of winning the Sussex Intermediate Cup, Mid Sussex Senior Cup, Tony Kopp Cup, Malcolm Simmonds Cup and the WSFL Premier division.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the coming months there will be a Celebration Football Match on Sunday, September 18 involving current and past player, where there will be hot food, children’s games and a bar.

A Golf Day is scheduled for October and a Live Band in the Village Hall on November 12.