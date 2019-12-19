Cracker of a cabaret at Bede’s School

Nearly 1,000 students, staff, parents and alumni piled into Bede’s Senior school in Upper Dicker for this year’s glittering cabaret show.

With a festive set list covering everything from musical theatre to pop, the show saw 100 students strut their stuff both on the stage and off it, as they worked to make the night a staggering success.

Bede's Senior school Cabaret performance

They also converted the school’s multipurpose hall into a fully-fledged, dinner and dance winter wonderland, the perfect reflection of the show’s yuletide theme.

The show, compèred by students Alyssia Smith, Max Jones, Megan Hume and Will Gwynne, took place over two nights on December 6 and December 7 and featured a variety of performances from a host of different styles.

Opening the night was a performance of You Cant Stop the Beat from hit 2002 musical Hairspray, which warmed audiences up for a night of festive hits.

Among the many performances on the night was a rendition of Sleigh Ride by the Bede’s Cabaret Orchestra, Once Upon a December by vocalist Charlotte Webb, and Walking in the Air by Amber Giles, Flavia White, Summer Wells-Millard and Clara Martin in the Lower Sixth BTEC band.

The school’s musicians were not the only ones showcasing their skills on the night.

Bede’s successful dance students also got a chance to shine. Alongside complementing a variety of other performances throughout the night, dancers from the Legat Dance Academy also performed the Waltz of the Snowflakes from the Christmas Ballet The Nutcracker.

Robert Scamardella, director of music at Bede’s, said: “All three concerts were an absolute joy to watch, and everyone could not help but join in with the singing and dancing towards the end.”

