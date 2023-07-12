NationalWorldTV
Craft couple's heartbreak as handmade post-box topper burned in Felpham

A Felpham couple have told of their heartbreak after a hand knitted topper they made for a post-box on Limmer Lane was burned to ashes.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Jan Budd has been hand-knitting post box toppers since 2021, placing them on post-boxes in and around Felpham in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic to add colour and character to the village.

With designs ranging from a rainbow, to submarines, to minions to coronation crowns, the cosies have been well received by friends, family and legions of admirers on Facebook. “It’s unbelievable” she and her husband Bob told Sussex World last year. “There’s been so much local response from everybody.”

"She did one on Blake’s Cottage recently, and that's had more than 600 people react to it on Facebook.”

Bob Budd with the ashes of the post-box topper. Photo: Bob BuddBob Budd with the ashes of the post-box topper. Photo: Bob Budd
Bob Budd with the ashes of the post-box topper. Photo: Bob Budd

Now, they have described their heartbreak after one of the cosies was senselessly burned by a vandal last week.

"My wife phoned me from Canada to tell me she’d seen a photo of the fire on Facebook, and I rushed over to take some pictures myself” Mr Bud explained. “She said she’s not sure she wants to make them anymore because it’s all so depressing. It’s not as though someone stole it to enjoy the use of it; it’s just wanton destruction.”

Thankfully, Jan’s legions of fans have come out in droves to offer support. A call for encouragement from Bob has led some residents to speak up and make their appreciation clear. “Loads of people put some lovely messages on Felpham Matters and the Felpham Conservation Society Page,” Bob explained. “Which was just wonderful to see.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

The ashes of the post box topper. Photo: Bob Budd.The ashes of the post box topper. Photo: Bob Budd.
The ashes of the post box topper. Photo: Bob Budd.

