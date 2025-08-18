Crafting joy at Guild Care's Linfield House in Worthing

Guild Care homes all include round-the-clock nursing care as standard, meaning residents can relax knowing they are in safe hands. This allows them to enjoy a wide range of activities, which are tailored to boost wellbeing for the mind, body and soul.

Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House each have a daily activity roster with something to suit all abilities and interests. In this article, Jolanta Harbuz, Care Home Manager at Linfield House, shines a spotlight on some recent activities and we hear from a member of the team about what makes life at Linfield House so special.

Where friendships bloom

From creative hobbies to music, dancing and exercise sessions, our daily activity schedule offers something for everyone. We recently hosted an afternoon of arts and crafts, where residents came together to mingle and make flower crafts which we displayed around the home.

Care assistant Ellie with a resident at Linfield House

Music sessions are always popular and we regularly arrange performances from local musicians and singers. These sessions cover all kinds of music and are designed to lift the mood and get people moving. From the sounds of the ’60s to some golden oldies and even a touch of rock and roll, we aim to bring back happy memories and create new moments of joy. Our wellbeing coordinators also plan plenty of relaxed activities and moments for reflection, such as our reminiscence afternoons, where residents take a trip down memory lane and share fond stories with one another.

A team that cares

With light, bright surroundings and plenty of areas for residents to spend time with loved ones, visitors are always welcome at Linfield House. We know that many people move to a care home to avoid feelings of isolation or loneliness, and our staff are committed to engaging residents in activities they will enjoy. There is always a relaxed buzz of activity and plenty of opportunities to forge new friendships, as well as space to spend time alone – safe in the knowledge that nurses and carers are always on hand.

Care assistant Ellie, who works at Linfield House while studying for a degree in neuroscience, says this is an important part of what makes Linfield House so special. “The best thing about working here is getting to know the residents,” she said. “I love asking people about their hobbies, many have had such interesting pasts, like artists or teachers. Some residents have fewer visitors, so it’s nice to be there to listen and make a difference. It’s really fun too, as there’s always so many activities – we’ve just had a visit from some donkeys!”

Linfield House care assistant Ellie

These are just some of the reasons why we have a CareHome.co.uk rating of 9.9 out of 10 and we are proud of our unique, person-centred approach to care. With all inclusive 24/7 nursing that adapts as residents’ needs change, Linfield House provides a forever home where people can put down roots and make new memories.

We welcome you to join us for a fun-filled day at the Linfield House Summer Fayre on Saturday 30th August from 2pm. The team will be on hand to answer any questions on the day, or to find out more about any Guild Care homes and our special offers, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org.