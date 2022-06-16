Cranleigh School young tri-athletes help raise £1.2 million for youth charity

In teams of four, the children swam, cycled and ran as part of a national series organised by global youth charity, Restless Development.
This year, more than 6,000 pupils across the country took part to raise over £600k, which will support more than 80 charities.
Every pound raised will be doubled by the UK Government as part of UK Aid Match, bringing the grand total to £1.2m. Cranleigh School has hosted the event since 2017 and it was a truly community day, with local businesses and 2,000 attendees coming together.
