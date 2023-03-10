Crawley action group to inform residents about the importance of Voter ID

The information day will take place in the County Mall and will help Crawley residents get the correct voter identification. The group will also help people apply for their voter verification documents as well.
Paul Taylor-Burr from the group said: “We will be setting up for 9 am start on Saturday, March 11.
“We will be helping Crawley residents in applying for their Voter Authority Certificate, whether that be online or by paper. We will have our devices on the day to show how the process works online.
“Applications for May 4 elections have to be done by 5 pm on Tuesday, April 25.
“We will also be informing residents, staff and shoppers by highlighting what ID will be acceptable and what is not.”
Crawley Campaign Against Racism is a voluntary organization that operates in Crawley, UK.