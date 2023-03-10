Crawley action group to inform residents about the importance of Voter ID

Crawley Campaign Against Racism group will be hosting a Voter ID information day on Saturday (March 11).

The information day will take place in the County Mall and will help Crawley residents get the correct voter identification. The group will also help people apply for their voter verification documents as well.

Paul Taylor-Burr from the group said: “We will be setting up for 9 am start on Saturday, March 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be helping Crawley residents in applying for their Voter Authority Certificate, whether that be online or by paper. We will have our devices on the day to show how the process works online.

Paul Taylor-Burr

“Applications for May 4 elections have to be done by 5 pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also be informing residents, staff and shoppers by highlighting what ID will be acceptable and what is not.”